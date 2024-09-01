Cody Rhodes Says WWE Has No Involvement In Netflix's Vince McMahon Documentary Series

Cody Rhodes fielded a question pertaining to the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix at WWE Bash In Berlin. Rhodes opened Saturday's show in the German capital to retain his WWE Championship over Kevin Owens, before taking questions during the "Bash In Berlin Post-Show." "The American Nightmare" was asked if he would be watching the upcoming documentary set to chronicle the rise and fall of the former WWE Chairman, who resigned from the company in January following the filing of Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE.

"In terms of, am I going to watch it? Not to sound cheeky, I'm deep in a Game of Thrones rewatch and that is a hell of a lot of commitment," Rhodes replied. He went on to clarify that WWE wasn't involved in the making of the documentary, as had previously been reported. "I think there's a bit of misinformation in terms of, WWE has no involvement in this documentary as far as I know," he affirmed. Rhodes then admitted that he would likely watch it at some stage or another.

Netflix revealed the upcoming documentary titled, "Mr. McMahon," will be released on September 25. The documentary comes from Chris Smith, the executive producer of the popular 2020 "Tiger King" docuseries. McMahon was interviewed for the project prior to his resignation, as well as members of his family and journalists who uncovered the trafficking allegations against the former WWE boss. The lawsuit filed against McMahon by Grant has stalled pending an active investigation by the DOJ. McMahon and his representatives have consistently denied the allegations since they were brought forward.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).