AEW's Andrade Loses Global Title At NJPW Dominion

Andrade El Idolo's most recent trip to New Japan Pro Wrestling was not the most successful he's ever had as he lost his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion 6.14 in Osaka-jo-Hall.

The AEW star was pitted against both Shota Umino and Drilla Moloney in a three-way match in what was his first defense of his title. Andrade defeated Yota Tsuji back at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in May to become the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, a title he would boast proudly on AEW programming, but he will now be returning to the United States beltless as Umino is now the new champion.

It was actually Moloney who looked to have the match won as he hit Andrade with a Gore and the Drilla Killa, only for Umino to break up the pinfall at the last possible moment. Umino would then take Moloney out with a stiff knee before taking advantage of the already weakened champion by hitting the Second Chapter for the victory, earning himself the very first title of his career.

#andNEW

The Global Championship has a new holder!

Shota Umino seized his moment to defeat Andrade El Idolo and Drilla Moloney at Dominion- before being jumped by Gabe Kidd!#njDOMINION report:https://t.co/8HYaJl61ut Watch the replay:https://t.co/7wl7OYV9sB#njpw pic.twitter.com/MLgdUvO4BP — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 14, 2026

In the aftermath of the bout, Moloney looked to show respect to the new champion, only for Gabe Kidd to make his NJPW return after missing two months of action in AEW due to an injury. Kidd laid out Umino, causing Moloney to look conflicted given their history as part of the Bullet Club War Dogs. They will all get to settle their differences in the coming weeks as Kidd, Umino, and Moloney are all in the same block in this year's G1 Climax tournament.

As for Andrade, he will return to AEW this week not only without his belt, but without a shot at MJF and the AEW World Championship, which he has been asking for since AEW Double or Nothing 2026 at the end of May.