Andrade Captures IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2026

On Sunday, many AEW stars competed on the first day of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2026, including Andrade El Idolo, who defeated Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title in the main event of the show. After the match, Andrade issued an open challenge for the title, which was answered by Drilla Moloney and Shota Umino, who will get the opportunity to dethrone the Mexican star in a three-way match in the near future.

"Destiny fulfilled in Fukuoka! Andrade El Idolo survives an instant classic with Yota Tsuji to capture Global gold. Moloney and Umino answered the call next."

#andNEW

Destiny fulfilled in Fukuoka!

Andrade El Idolo survives an instant classic with Yota Tsuji to capture Global gold. Moloney and Umino answered the call next.#njDONTAKU report:https://t.co/r1x3xlGGZ1 Watch the replay:https://t.co/DKJMC9YC1r pic.twitter.com/F5G2mllQY7 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 3, 2026

Following his victory, Andrade also trolled former AEW World Champion MJF, who failed to defeat Kevin Knight for the TNT Title last week on "AEW Dynamite."

"The New IWGP GLOBAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and How you know pequeño Max ? @The_MJF"

The New IWGP GLOBAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

and

How you know pequeño Max ? @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/9tGNtymnZv — Andrade "El Idolo" The Real Latino Man! (@AndradeElIdolo) May 4, 2026

Earlier this year, a social media war between Andrade and MJF started, and tensions have only continued to flare since MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin last month. When Andrade returned to AEW in January, he's been determined to become AEW World Champion, and though he's had many chances to become the number one contender, he's been unable to earn the opportunity to challenge for the title.

Elsewhere on the card, Will Ospreay and his United Empire partners Great-O-Khan and HENARE defeated Goto Revolutionary Army in six man tag team action. On Monday, United Empire was also featured on day two of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku and dethroned Bishamontin for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles. Additionally, Konosuke Takeshita also competed at the two-day event, having first defeated House Of Torture alongside Shota Umino, and then retained the NJPW World Television Championship against Chase Owens.