Andrade Makes AEW Return, Following NJPW Success

Andrade is once again back on "AEW Dynamite" after his legal trouble stemming from a non-compete following his WWE firing back in September. Andrade became the first person to go from WWE to AEW to WWE back to AEW once again when he debuted on the October 1 show alongside the Don Callis Family to attack Kenny Omega.

While Andrade didn't appear to attack a still-absent Omega on Wednesday, he was reunited with the ever-growing Callis Family, which saw the addition of former TNA star Jake Something, now known as Jake Doyle, earlier in the night. It was revealed the Callis Family took out JetSpeed to assist The Demand ahead of what was meant to be their match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Jack Perry.

Perry ended up teaming with The Young Bucks in a victory over Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun, and during the post-match brawl, the lights in the arena went out. When they came back up, a masked Andrade was standing in the ring. He took out Bailey, removed his mask, and stood tall with Callis and the family in the middle of the ring.

Andrade competed at Wrestle Kingdom 20 over the weekend following his release from the non-compete. He was successful in his first NJPW match in a decade, as he and the United Empire defeated the War Dogs' David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Drilla Moloney, who teamed with Hirooki Goto and Hiromu Takahashi.