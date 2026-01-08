AEW Dynamite Results 1/7 - Lights Out Tag Team Match, AEW Continental Championship Eliminator & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on January 7, 2026, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!
Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate looks to secure a shot at the AEW Continental Championship via win or time limit draw as he goes head-to-head with The Death Riders leader and reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley in an Eliminator Match. Benjamin and his stablemate MVP confronted Moxley after he had defeated The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander in another Eliminator Match during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" New Year's Smash special.
During the opening moments of last Wednesday's "Dynamite", AEW World Champion MJF was confronted by Kenny Omega via video as he unveiled a custom title belt made just for him. Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Samoa Joe subsequently made it clear that they also weren't done with the AEW World Championship either when they all became involved in matters along with Joe's Opps stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs and HOOK, with Strickland and Page taking out several security guards in a failed effort to get to MJF. Following such events, Strickland and Page will be joining forces to take on Hobbs and HOOK in a Lights Out Tag Team Match after Joe had thrown out the challenge last Wednesday while MJF will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
Toni Storm will be competing in her first singles match since unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 18 as she goes one-on-one with Marina Shafir of The Death Riders. The two women met one another in the ring last Wednesday when Storm, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy defeated Shafir and her stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia in a New Year's Eve Mixed Tornado Trios Match.
Additionally, Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido will be colliding with one half of the reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara after Bandido emerged victorious against Guevara's co-titleholder and La Faccion Ingobernable stablemate The Beast Mortos last Wednesday.
We are live! Excalibur and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Justin Roberts introduces Jim Ross and he makes his way out to join the commentary team for tonight.
We then head over to a video from Renee Paquette earlier outside the medical office, where she explains that Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey have been attacked ahead of a scheduled Trios Match wherein themselves and Jack Perry were supposed to face The Demand. The Demand and Don Callis enter as Paquette questions them about a possible bounty, but Jake Doyle (formerly Jake Something) appears alongside Mark Davis to join Callis.
Back at ringside, Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring. Shelton Benjamin and MVP follow, with the latter joining the announce desk for the upcoming match.
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin (w/ MVP) in an Eliminator Match for the AEW Continental Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Benjamin charges at Moxley in the corner before the pair exchange right hands with one another and Benjamin lands a German suplex on Moxley. He connects with an overhand chop on Moxley, but Moxley clotheslines him out of the ring and fires off right hands on him on the outside of the ring.
Benjamin rocks Moxley with a right hand and clotheslines him over the barricade and into the crowd. He brawls with him through the crowd, but Moxley fires off right hands on Benjamin. Benjamin returns the favor and delivers another German suplex to Moxley on the floor, then stares him down.
Back from the break, Moxley and Benjamin exchange right hands with one another. Moxley runs over Benjamin with a clothesline, but Benjamin lands another German suplex on Moxley and follows it up with a belly-to-belly throw. He delivers three more German suplexes to Moxley and connects with a kick to him, but Moxley delivers a cutter to Benjamin.
Justin Roberts announces that five minutes are left in the match as Benjamin delivers a powerbomb to Moxley. He cinches in a crossface on him, but Benjamin delivers a flatliner to Moxley and lands a kick on his leg. He delivers a thrust kick to level Moxley and pins him, but Moxley kicks out and lands a DDT on Benjamin. He goes for a pin on him, but Benjamin kicks out.
The referee announces that one minute of the match is left as Moxley wears down Benjamin with a submission hold. Benjamin escapes and runs over Moxley with a knee, then goes for a pin but Moxley kicks out. Benjamin cinches in a Triangle on Moxley, but Moxley transitions into a pinfall with just seconds to go in the match for the win.
Winner: Jon Moxley
