Don Callis Family Adds Former TNA Star On First AEW Dynamite Of 2026

The first episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2026 kicked off with a major surprise as Don Callis introduced the newest member of his ever-growing family, former TNA Wrestling star Jake Something.

AEW Breaking News Before this evening's #AEWDynamite the bounty that @KingRicochet & @TheDonCallis put on the heads of JetSpeed was collected by someone... or Something. Don't miss AEW Dynamite starting at the top of the hour, 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/kmOOZzZti2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2026

Just as the show got under way, Renee Paquette revealed that JetSpeed, who were supposed to team up with "Jungle" Jack Perry to take on The Demand, had been attacked and weren't medically cleared to compete. Ricochet, The Gates of Agony, and Callis all entered the frame questioning what happened, before Callis claimed that two men had become very rich thanks to The Demand's bounty on JetSpeed's head, Mark Davis, and the debuting Jake Something, who Callis referred to as Jake Doyle.

Right after his debut, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported some of the details behind Doyle joining AEW as it was originally believed that he would stay with TNA for the first few months of 2026. Doyle's deal with TNA was originally meant to run into 2026, to the point where he was even featured on some of the advertisements for the debut of "TNA Impact" on AMC which takes place on January 15. However, that never ended up happening, and Doyle's contract with TNA expired on January 1, and he signed with AEW in the days following his TNA departure. Doyle will now become Davis' tag team partner on screen for the time being, with Davis' former partner in Aussie Open, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, now officially being listed as a singles star.

A 16 year veteran who has traveled all over the world, Doyle is best known for his two stints in TNA. He was originally trained in the Ring of Honor dojo at the end of the 2000s before making his debut in January 2010. He has made appearances for AEW in the past, wrestling the likes of Jay Lethal, Danhausen, and Matt Sydal on episodes of "AEW Dark" in 2022. Doyle was also a staple of the Deadlock Pro Wrestling promotion that went on hiatus at the end of 2025, where he became the only man in history to hold the DPW Worlds Championship twice. He also held the DPW Worlds Tag Team Championships with the man he attacked before "Dynamite" began, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and won the promotion's Wrestler, Tag Team, Match, and Moment of the Year in 2024.