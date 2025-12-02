TNA Announces TV Deal With Major Cable Network

After months of rumors, TNA has at last announced a new TV deal for its flagship series, "iMPACT." The company announced today that the series will begin broadcasting on AMC, as rumored, beginning on January 15, 2026. The first episode will be live from the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland, Texas, outside of Dallas.

The show will remain two hours, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each Thursday. It will also be available on the network's streaming service, known as AMC+. One thing that will change is the show's name, which will become "Thursday Night iMPACT."

According to Sports Illustrated, TNA will hold tapings in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 22 and 23. That's notable because two of AMC's most popular shows, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," were filmed and take place in the southwestern city. The company is set to hold a pay-per-view in January, called Genesis, but no details have been revealed beyond it taking place somewhere near Dallas.

There was no official word on whether the new media rights agreement will have an effect on TNA's working relationship with WWE. The two promotions have been sharing talent for the past several years, with WWE NXT stars crossing over to TNA and vice versa. Writer Jon Alba stated on X that he asked if the partnership would be ending and it was "adamantly denied" by his sources.

AMC was first discussed as a potential partner for TNA about a month ago. TNA's previous home was AXS TV, which is owned by TNA's parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Now that they're moving to AMC, "Thursday Night iMPACT" will be available in an estimated 60 million homes, more than double that of AXS.