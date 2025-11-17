Backstage Report On The Status Of TNA TV Deal & Talks With Prominent Cable Network

As TNA has continued to generate headlines throughout 2025, both good and bad, it has also continued to chase an elusive new media rights deal. Throughout the summer, TNA President Carlos Silva has made a new rights deal the primary goal for the promotion, even flat out stating the promotion was in talks for a new deal. At the time networks such as A&E and The CW were cited as potential landing spots given their ties to WWE, TNA's promotional partner.

Now, with 2025 heading towards the finish line, the state of TNA's future TV deal depends on who one speaks too. The Takedown on SI reports that those in the TV industry are anticipating a new media rights deal for TNA by the end of the year, though the possibility exists it could come sooner. However, when asked about this potential development, TNA officials provided no new update, making it unclear how far along negotiations are, if at all.

Though A&E and The CW were both mentioned again, another network, one with no WWE connections at the moment, appears to have leapfrogged them in the race. That network is none other than AMC, best known for airing popular television shows such as "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Halt and Catch Fire," and "The Walking Dead" and its numerous spin-off shows. However, it is not made clear if AMC and TNA have had formal discussions.

A move to AMC would double the number of homes TNA television would be in compared to its current home on AXS TV and the TNA+ app. It would also represent the first time AMC has gotten involved in the wrestling business, though it was noted in the report that the network was briefly linked to WWE back in 2014 via rumors the promotion and network would be merging.