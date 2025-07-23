Bully Ray On How WWE & TNA Are Looking At Bound For Glory 2025

It's safe to say that the reaction to TNA Slammiversary likely isn't what TNA expected, or wanted, with fans still questioning why "NXT'" stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne retained, or won, the TNA World Heavyweight and TNA Knockouts Championships over the likes of Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, and Masha Slamovich. It has also created questions about TNA's future, and whether fan unrest over the show's booking will override the positive buzz TNA had going into the show, which set an all-time TNA attendance record with 7.6K fans.

Bully Ray, who appeared on Slammiversary to challenge the Hardys to one last Hardys vs. The Dudley Boyz match, has remained more positive about TNA coming out of Slammiversary than most. And while reviewing the event on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," he explained why, while outlining what he believes "NXT" and TNA are looking to achieve.

"I believe that 'NXT' and TNA are banking on Bound for Glory being their biggest show ever," Bully said. "Being a big deal night. Whether it's a nostalgia match like the Hardys and the Dudleys, or current championship matches between your 'NXT' and TNA World Champions. If you're going to have a TNA talent in the men's division and women's division win their championships back, wouldn't you rather see it happen at the company's biggest show? So I think that's what they're banking on. I think they're banking on holding off on the moment.

"Listen, I understand why people would be upset last night. It seemed like it was Santana's time. But I understand the business thinking of it. 'Let's do it at Bound for Glory. Let's continue to tell the story.' Hopefully they utilize 'NXT' to tell this story even more, because you can only get so much done on AXS. And now, with the potential of TNA getting better television, maybe it's right to hold off until Bound for Glory. I'm going to stay positive about it for TNA, although I understand the disappointment."

