Bully Ray Addresses Fans 'Pissed Off' About TNA Slammiversary 2025

With over 7.5K fans in the UBS Arena, TNA Slammiversary was a huge success from a box office standpoint, becoming the highest attended show in TNA history. But the good news has largely ended there, with fans upset over "NXT's" dominance over TNA during the event, including Jacy Jayne winning the Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace, and most notably Trick Williams retaining the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, despite fans hoping for New York native Mike Santana to walk away with the gold.

"Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray was on hand for Slammiversary, where he challenged the Hardys to face himself and D-Von Dudley for the last time at Bound for Glory later this year. As such, it was no surprise that Bully was largely complimentary towards TNA on Monday's "Busted Open," and even offered a defense of Santana not winning, suggesting that TNA couldn't just "play to the city" in order to give Santana a hometown corronation, and that a rematch between him and Williams at Bound for Glory could be even bigger. In the end, however, even Bully had to admit that he understood why fans were upset, especially when comparing the Slammiversary ending to the feel good ending to AEW All In one week ago.

"We talk about 'What do they remember? The finish,'" Bully said. "The finish of All In. I asked you 'Dave, did the main event save the show for you?' You said 'Yes.' And it was the finish, it was the last match, and the finish of the last match that really had everybody talking about All In. Last night was an incredible night for TNA. But people were not excited about the finish. There were a lot of disgruntled fans out there."

