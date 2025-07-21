Trick Williams On The Possibility Of Main Roster Call-Up As TNA Champion

TNA Wrestling is coming off arguably their biggest event in company history last night with their Slammiversary PPV. As historic as the night was for TNA, it was bittersweet as both the TNA Knockouts World Championship and TNA World Championship left in the hands of "WWE NXT" stars Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams respectively. After retaining his title, Williams could be in line for a call-up to the main roster as the reigning TNA World Champion, addressing the possibility while joining the "Battleground Podcast."

"Man, that'd be beautiful. I mean, nothing would change; I just gotta book a flight from Thursday night to Friday if it's on "[WWE] SmackDown," that's the only thing that would be different," Williams commented. "I wear this gold with pride, man, and contrary to belief, Twitter's also saying that 'this is just a vanity project with Trick Williams and he doesn't really care about the brand and TNA is just a side quest,' no man, I'm proud to be the TNA Champion."

Williams knows very well of the lineage of former world champions he is joining, and the history of the company that he represents by holding the title. Former TNA World Champions AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Moose, Bubba Dudley, and Kurt Angle were names listed off by Williams out of respect for being flagbearers of the company, but also being motivators for where he should be, wanting to be better than all of them. Williams then spoke on his experience working in both WWE and TNA.

"It's definitely helped me a lot, helped me grow as a performer, it helped me trust my instincts, you know what I mean? WWE does things a certain way, TNA does things a different way and that's cool," Williams would say. "Being introduced to all these different styles makes me a more well-rounded performer... I appreciate this TNA run because I get to show a whole new side of Trick Williams that I didn't have before so that's always good."

