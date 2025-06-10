World Champ Trick Williams Shares Appreciation For WWE/TNA Crossover

Through the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, talents of "WWE NXT" and TNA have opportunities to shine on a different platform and also work with several new opponents. Arguably one of the biggest gainers of the partnership is "NXT" star Trick Williams, who historically dethroned TNA's Joe Hendry to claim the TNA World Championship at "NXT" Battleground. During a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," Williams opened up about his experience making cross-promotional appearances and matches.

"I'm loving it, man," Williams said. "What can I say? I got TNA gold right here underneath my big old name in gold right here on this TV screen, so everybody can see Trick Williams. It's a good feeling. The first ever NXT superstar to actively hold that title."

Beyond the TNA World Championship, Williams pointed out that a number of other benefits have come to him through this partnership as well. "It's been very beneficial. I got some gold now. It's great for me. My social media is blowing up. I'm dropping diss tracks. Business is good for Trick Williams. If you want to invest in some stock, I would invest in Trick Williams right now before it gets crazy and you can't buy in," he said.

Following his victory over Hendry, Williams went on to successfully defend the TNA World Championship against TNA's Mike Santana on "NXT" with some help from AJ Francis and KC Navarro. Days later, TNA's Elijah (formerly known as Elias in WWE) stepped up to challenge Williams for the title at TNA Against All Odds, but fell short.

In "NXT," Williams has already enjoyed two reigns as NXT Champion and one as NXT North American Champion. By winning the TNA World Champion, he solidified himself as the first ever active WWE talent to hold the respective title.

