Trick Williams Escapes WWE NXT With TNA Title With Help From FKA Top Dolla

Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA Championship in the main event of "WWE NXT" with a little help from the former Top Dolla, now known as AJ Francis in TNA. While Williams was distracted by Elijah, his opponent at TNA Against All Odds on Friday, Francis and Casey Navarro took out Santana and rolled him back in the ring for Williams to hit the Trick Shot for the victory.

Santana started off the match hot and took it to Williams until the champion had to slide out of the ring to get his bearings. Santana flew over the top rope to take him out on the outside. Williams was back in control of the match after a commercial break and the pair traded strikes back and forth. Santana dropped Williams with a Death Valley Driver, but couldn't get the pin. The pair went blow-for-blow when they got back on their feet and Santana hit a 450 Splash. Williams was able to get his index finger on the bottom rope, breaking the pin.

That's when Williams went to Elijah at ringside and took his guitar and broke it on the ring steps, and Elijah jumped the barricade to take on the champion. Navarro and Francis took out Santana while the referee was distracted, and Williams hit his finisher back in the ring to retain the gold.