WWE NXT Results 6/3 - TNA World Championship On The Line, Myles Borne Collides With Charlie Dempsey

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 3, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Trick Williams will be putting the TNA World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Joe Hendry at "NXT" Battleground on May 25 as he defends against TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana. After Santana made his "NXT" debut during last week's edition of the show when he defeated No Quarter Catch Crew member Tavion Heights, he found himself involved in a verbal confrontation turned physical with Williams as TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella revealed tonight's match in the process.

Speaking of No Quarter Catch Crew, stablemates Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey will be going one-on-one with each other. However, it won't be any ordinary match as Borne will earn the ability to leave No Quarter Catch Crew should he emerge victorious. Borne and Dempsey found themselves involved in a backstage verbal confrontation last week, with Borne throwing out the challenge to a match after informing Dempsey that he was thinking about trying his luck as a singles star.