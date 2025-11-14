TNA Official Accused Of Trying To Work Fans By Feeding News Outlets Mike Santana Story

Mike Santana is no longer TNA Champion after just a month with the belt, a month when the company was not holding shows or tapings. He was dethroned following an attack by "WWE NXT" and "WWE Evolve" talents before Frankie Kazarian cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy to become the new champion. On Friday, it was reported Santana was not backstage at TNA Turning Point and was ignoring the company's calls and messages following his title loss, but the rumor has been debunked, and now, a TNA official is being accused of planting the story.

According to Fightful Select, Santana did not no-show the event and didn't refuse to answer any calls from the company. The outlet reported that a TNA official tried to give them the same information provided elsewhere that the former TNA Champion had cut contact, but that information was false. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp noted that they usually wouldn't "blast" something like that, but it was the first time someone in an official capacity reached out to Fightful with a worked angle in attempts to work fans and readers of the outlet.

Santana is set to team up with Steve Maclin to take on new TNA Champion Kazarian and Nic Nemeth at Turning Point Friday night. The planted story was likely meant to drum up interest in the show tonight, as well as well as for "NXT's" Gold Rush special at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Santana was attacked by the likes of Robert Stone, Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Brooks Jenson before losing the title to Kazarian.