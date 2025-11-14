Mike Santana Dethroned As New TNA World Champion Crowned On Impact

Frankie Kazarian is the new TNA World Champion after a chaotic ending to Thursday's episode of "TNA Impact."

Four weeks removed from his big title win at TNA Bound For Glory, Mike Santana marked his first TNA World Championship defense against Ryan Nemeth on "Impact" this week. The champion seemed poised for a successful one as he flattened Ryan in the corner with a cannonball, then lined up for a Spin The Block. Before he could land it, however, Nic Nemeth's music hit, showing the in-ring veteran walking backstage with his Call Your Shot gauntlet trophy in hand.

Suddenly, a mystery figure in a black hoodie and mask then attacked Nic. Back in the ring, several "WWE NXT" stars — including Brooks Jenson, Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo — stormed the ring and ambushed Santana. As the beatdown continued with Ryan being thrown out of the ring, TNA talents such as Steve Maclin and The Rascalz rushed down in an attempt to even the odds. Unfortunately for them, the odds still favored "NXT."

Dempsey furthered the assault on Santana by locking him inside an armbar, after which Robert Stone stomped on a chair wrapped around the affected arm. With the ring eventually rid of the "NXT" crew, Frankie Kazarian seized the opportunity to cash in his own Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy for a shot at Santana's TNA World Championship.

Santana managed to nail Kazarian in the face with a boot. When he tried to hit his Spin The Block finisher, though, Santana clutched his injured arm, allowing Kazarian to roll him up for a quick win and the title. Kazarian now begins his first reign as TNA World Champion. Santana's comes to an official end at 32 days.