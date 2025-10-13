Mike Santana Defeats Trick Williams, Wins TNA World Title At Bound For Glory 2025

The TNA World Championship, the most coveted title in the promotion, has returned to a TNA star as Mike Santana got the better of WWE's Trick Williams at Bound for Glory on Sunday.

Williams' reign with the title ended after Santana hit him with his finisher, Spin the Block, twice, on the WWE star. Santana, who came to the ring with AAA's Konnan, brawled with Williams even before the match started. Early in the match, the WWE star landed the Trick Kick on the TNA star, who kicked out to keep his title hopes alive. Williams tried every trick in the book to retain his title, which included taunting Santana's daughter, who was ringside, busting open Santana after throwing him into the ring post, and even had his lawyer interfere. In the end, the former AEW star landed a Spin the Block two times on Williams — and once on the WWE star's lawyer — to secure his first TNA World title.

Immediately after the win, Santana seemed set to face his first challengers when Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian — who had jointly won the Call Your Shot gauntlet to earn a shot at the world title — came down to the ring. Nemeth — thankfully for Santana — was taken out by Elijah, while Santana landed the Spin the Block on Kazarian, to keep hold of his title. He then went on to celebrate the title with his daughter, in what was an emotional moment for the TNA star.

Santana had previously lost to Williams twice — once on "NXT" and the other coming at TNA's Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. His win will please several people in TNA, like Tommy Dreamer, who was not pleased with a "WWE NXT" star holding the TNA World Championship.