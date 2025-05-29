Tommy Dreamer Discusses Impact Of WWE NXT Talent Holding TNA Championship

As WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray previously pointed out, Trick Williams' recent TNA World Championship win is unprecedented as it marks the first time an active WWE talent is holding the title belonging to the TNA Wrestling brand. For TNA Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer, he is especially excited about TNA's world title being more represented on "WWE NXT" on the CW Network. Other implications, however, have him slightly worried.

From an administrative standpoint, Dreamer noted that Williams' contractual status with WWE combined with his new cockier, more aggressive attitude could cause some issues for him. "How are you going to tell somebody who doesn't work for you that they have to do something, or they have to defend the title, or they have to do stuff like that?" Dreamer asked on "Busted Open Radio." "They don't work there. Yes, there's a partnership [between WWE and TNA], but we have seen, in the history of wrestling, things blow up. Right now, it's been amazing."

As an example, Dreamer brought up the call times that wrestlers are expected to meet for events they partake in. Should an unsigned talent, such as Williams, roll in after the respective call time, however, Dreamer attests that the repercussions can be a tricky aspect.

"What do you do, fine them? Yell at them? Think of that," Dreamer said. "These are all little things. If somebody demands their own locker room because they're the champ, how does that sit with other people who don't demand? What does everybody talk about with TNA? It's a tight family type of atmosphere. Now you have this outsider who's all about him[self]."

Looking ahead, Williams, whom Dreamed described as a "hell of an athlete," will defend the TNA World Championship against TNA's Mike Santana on next week's episode of "NXT." Dreamer confirmed that the title will then be raised up at TNA Against All Odds on June 6.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.