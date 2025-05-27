Why Bully Ray Says Biggest Thing In Pro Wrestling Is NXT's Trick Williams' TNA Title

Pro wrestling fans were treated to a trio of big events this weekend as WWE hosted Saturday Night's Main Event and "WWE NXT" Battleground, while AEW ran its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view. What was the largest story coming out of the weekend, though? According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, it's Trick Williams' surprise capture of the TNA World Championship at Battleground.

"To me, if I have to pick one, gun to my head, there is one big thing that resonates with me, and it doesn't have to do with the quote unquote top tier, heavy hitter main eventers," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "It's Trick Williams. Trick Williams is now your TNA World Heavyweight Champion. This is unprecedented, and in being unprecedented, to me, makes it the A story."

Over the last year, a number of "NXT" talents have vied for championships affiliated with TNA Wrestling, thanks to the partnership forged between the two companies. Likewise, several TNA stars have challenged for "NXT" titles. Until Battleground 2025, however, none of the challengers had been successful. Moreover, Williams is now the first active WWE talent to ever hold the TNA World Championship.

"What's the big story? To me, it's Trick becoming the TNA World Heavyweight Champion and Joe Hendry having to continue to maximize his moments or pick up steam," Ray added. "If they don't, [TNA] are going to lose out on a homegrown talent. And if TNA loses out on this homegrown talent named Joe Hendry, you know where Joe Hendry is going to wind up? [WWE]."

Per recent reports, Hendry is widely considered to be a "lock[ed]" signing for WWE once his TNA contract expires sometime over the next year.

