Backstage News On How WWE Views Joe Hendry Internally Following WrestleMania Debut

Joe Hendry may still be under a contract with TNA Wrestling, but it seems as though he may be heading for WWE in the near future.

PWInsider Elite has reported that "it's pretty much considered a lock by many that" Hendry will put pen-to-paper with WWE once his current contract with TNA Wrestling is up, which is seemingly set to expire sometime within a little under just one year from now. Hendry has been part of TNA since competing in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory 2022 and became TNA World Champion earlier this year at TNA Genesis on January 19, but previously had a stint in the company between mid 2018 and early 2019.

Hendry has appeared on the April 29 and May 6 episodes of "WWE NXT", calling out Trick Williams during the former and joining forces with reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a losing effort to DarkState during the latter. Prior to then, he had answered the call for Randy Orton's Open Challenge during Night Two of WrestleMania 41 which PWInsider Elite notes that has been received in a very positive manner for how he handled the situation. Hendry has also reportedly "been given a lot of praise for not only [how] he's taken feedback and advice, but for his creativity" during his recent appearances in WWE.

Orton was initially slated to square off with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but Owens ultimately had to pull out of the match after revealing that he had been dealing with a severe neck injury over the course of several months.