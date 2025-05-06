WWE NXT Results 5/6 - 25 Man NXT Title Number One Contenders Battle Royal, Six Man Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 6, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi will find out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is tonight, as Trick Williams, Ethan Page, The Culling, No Quarter Catch Crew, Swipe Right, Timothy Thatcher, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Tyson DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe are among those advertised to compete in a Number One Contenders 25 Man Battle Royal. After Williams demanded yet another shot at the NXT Championship and called out Joe Hendry, Ava told him that he would have to get through 24 other men in order to do so.

Speaking of Hendry, he will be competing in an "NXT" ring for the first time since being unable to dethrone Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at No Mercy on September 1, 2024 as he joins forces with NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to collide with three members of DarkState. DarkState had launched an attack on Hendry after he appeared on last week's show to share his thoughts on the aforementioned Williams.

Giulia will be colliding with Jordynne Grace in a Number One Contenders match to determine who will be Stephanie Vaquer's next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. Although they both previously unsuccessfully challenged Vaquer at "NXT" Stand & Deliver on April 19 in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved Jaida Parker, both women have made it clear over the past few weeks that they want another title shot and met each other in the ring once again last week when Grace and reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY emerged victorious over Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

Additionally, Zaria will be going head-to-head with Kelani Jordan after previously squaring off in a Six Woman Ladder Match for the Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver, which was eventually won by Zaria's tag team partner Sol Ruca.

We are live! Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger make their way out to the ring. Joe Hendry and DarkState follow.