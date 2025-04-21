TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Answers, Loses Randy Orton Challenge At WWE WrestleMania

Say his name and he appears, Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.

Orton had been scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a grudge match at this year's "Show of Shows" until two weeks ago; Owens announced that he had sustained a neck injury and would be unable to compete in the match, leaving Orton without an opponent but still demanding to perform at his 20th WrestleMania. So it was announced that he would be holding an open challenge with the opponent determined on the night.

A number of options had been speculated ranging from the likes of absent in-house talent Sami Zayn to AEW departure Miro – Rusev in WWE – but in the end the entrance doors opened to reveal the TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry. Some of the Allegiant Stadium crowd sang along to his entrance music as he became the first TNA World Champion to carry the belt into WWE's marquee event, but the match itself proved to be an exhibition in the gulf between him and Orton within the ring. Orton played his greatest hits, setting up the RKO with his signature guillotine DDT, but Hendry fought back for a spell.

He hit a Fallaway Slam, kipping up and striking a pose for the hard-camera, only to be hit with an RKO out of nowhere for the Orton pinfall victory. After the match, Orton helped his opponent to his feet and raised his hand in respect. But then once Hendry had his back turned Orton pulled him around for a second RKO, teasing a Punt Kick before backing out of it to strike his own pose and close the segment.