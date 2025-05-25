AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25 - Anarchy In The Arena, Stretcher Match, Owen Hart Cup Finals & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona!
The Anarchy In The Arena match will be making its return tonight, as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders join forces with The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson to take on AEW World Trios Champions and members of The Opps Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland, and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. Tensions between the two parties have boiled over the past few weeks, all getting involved in a brawl during an AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match between Moxley and Joe at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special.
Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be going one-on-one with Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The two women have encountered one another in a handful of escalating brawls over the course of the past few weeks, with Mone having previously won against Julia Hart and Athena in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament respectively and Hayter defeating Billie Starkz and Kris Statlander in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Meanwhile, in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Will Ospreay will be squaring off with "Hangman" Adam Page. Ospreay had previously defeated Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, while Page emerged victorious against Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Ospreay and Page joined forces to defeat Alexander and Takeshita in tag team competition at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on May 14 before coming face-to-face in a tense verbal confrontation during the opening moments of "Dynamite" this past Wednesday.
Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time since retaining against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty on April 6 as she puts it on the line against Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa defeated Storm herself, the returning Skye Blue, and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM in a Four-Way Eliminator Match to earn the right to challenge Storm tonight.
Two other championships will be on the line tonight, as the aforementioned Okada puts the AEW Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Brody King at AEW Revolution on March 9 as he defends against "Speedball" Mike Bailey after a handful of physical confrontations between them.
The Sons of Texas members and reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will also be challenging Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The four men have come face-to-face in verbal confrontations over the course of the past couple of weeks.
TNT Champion Adam Cole will be competing in his first match since retaining his title against the aforementioned Castagnoli at the "Collision" Spring BreakThru special on April 17 as he teams with his Paragon stablemates Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to face The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher in trios competition. Strong and O'Reilly scored a win over Grizzled Young Veterans this past Thursday on "Collision", while Alexander emerged victorious over AR Fox, Fletcher defeated Jay Lethal, and Takeshita, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta scored a win over The Outrunners and Bandido.
Nigel McGuinness will be competing on AEW programming for the first time since coming up short against Bryan Danielson at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 25, 2024 as he joins forces with Daniel Garcia to go head-to-head with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. In light of the growing tensions between Garcia and FTR, McGuinness lended a helping hand to Garcia during a match between him and Harwood on the May 8 episode of "Collision" after Harwood had gotten in his face.
Additionally, Ricochet will be going head-to-head with Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match following brawls between them. Harley Cameron will be joining forces with Anna Jay to take on Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne on the Double or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show beginning at 6:30 PM ET.
We are live on the Buy In! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schaivone greet audiences at home as Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne make their way to the ring. Harley Cameron and Anna Jay follow.
Harley Cameron and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne (Buy In Pre-Show)
Bayne and Cameron begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Bayne sends Cameron crashing into the mat face first, and Ford pulls on Cameron's hair from the apron as the referee is distracted with Jay.
Ford and Jay then tag in, and Jay delivers a leg lariat to Ford. Cameron tags back in and sends Ford crashing into the mat. Jay connects with a Blockbuster on Ford, but Ford sends Cameron crashing into the mat off of her shoulders. Jay tags back in and delivers a basement dropkick to Ford, but Bayne tags in and Jay rocks her with a leg lariat.
Jay fires off a shoulder on Bayne's midsection, then sends her head bouncing off the middle rope. Bayne pulls Jay into the ring from the apron with a Full Nelson suplex, then tags in Ford and delivers a splash to Jay in the corner. Ford follows it up with a handspring back elbow, and Bayne delivers a Fallaway Slam to Jay. Ford then delivers a dropkick to Jay's spine and tags Bayne back in.
Bayne fires off shoulders on Jay in the corner, then tags in Ford. Ford fires off stomps on Jay in the corner and jams her boot into her neck, then whips her into the corner spine first and rocks her with a forearm. Bayne tags in, but Jay cinches in a Sleeper on her. Bayne sends Jay crashing into the corner spine first to escape.
Jay delivers a Crucifix Bomb to Bayne out of the corner and tags in Cameron as Ford tags in on her side. Cameron delivers a swinging neckbreaker to Ford and an Airplane Spin hurricanrana to Bayne, then lands splashes on Cameron and Ford in opposite corners. Bayne delivers a double suplex to both Jay and Cameron, then tags herself in and sends Ford crashing over the top rope off her shoulders to level Jay and Cameron on the outside.
Bayne delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Jay back in the ring, but Cameron takes her down. Ford lands a cutter on Cameron, but Jay connects with a Gory Bomb on Ford. Bayne then delivers a spear to Jay and ascends up the ropes, but Jay and Cameron meet her on them and connect with a double superplex to her. Jay goes for a pin, but Bayne kicks out.
Bayne gets Cameron in an Electric Chair position as Ford flies off the top rope. Cameron escapes and Ford is sent crashing into the mat. Bayne sends Jay crashing into the barricade on the outside as Cameron lands the Finishing Move on Ford for the win.
Winners: Harley Cameron
CRU and RPG Vice then make their way to the ring. Bandido, Komander, Hologram, AR Fox, and Alex Abrahantes follow.
CRU and RPG Vice vs. Bandido, Komander, Hologram, and AR Fox (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (Buy In Pre-Show)
RPG Vice and CRU waste no time going after Fox, Bandido, Hologram, and Komander. The bell rings and Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero take turns delivering splashes to Bandido in the corner. Bandido, Komander, Fox, and Hologram do the same to Romero, but Hologram tags in and immediately tags out to Komander. Komander and Hologram double team on Romero before Fox tags in and continues wearing him down.
Bandido then tags in and sets up for a delayed vertical suplex to Romero. Beretta comes to Romero's aid, but Bandido clotheslines him out of the ring. Rush and Andretti double team on Bandido to take him down, but Komander and Hologram level CRU with superkicks and send both men crashing out of the ring. Komander and Hologram run the ropes, but Beretta and Romero trip them and pulls them out of the ring. Rush delivers a tope suicida to level Hologram on the outside, then sends Komander crashing into the ring apron with Andretti.
Beretta tags in and delivers a Tornado DDT to Bandido.
Andretti and Rush continue to double team on Fox, and RPG Vice then sends Fox crashing into the corner of the ring. Forx flies off the top rope to level Beretta and Romero, but RPG Vice delivers a double stomp-Dudebuster combination. Beretta (having tagged in) goes for a pin, but Fox's teammates come to his aid to break the fall. Andretti then tags in and continues beating down Fox, but Fox tags in Hologram. Hologram rocks Andretti with an enzuigiri and send both him and Rush crashing into the mat, but Komander tags in.
All eight men begin brawling with one another, and Komander, Fox, Hologram, and Bandido all fly off the top rope at the same time. Bandido then delivers a rolling German suplex to Andretti off of Hologram and Komander's spines for the win.
Winners: Bandido, Komander, Hologram, and AR Fox
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac