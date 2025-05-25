AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25 - Anarchy In The Arena, Stretcher Match, Owen Hart Cup Finals & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025, coming to you live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona!

The Anarchy In The Arena match will be making its return tonight, as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders join forces with The Young Bucks' Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson to take on AEW World Trios Champions and members of The Opps Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland, and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. Tensions between the two parties have boiled over the past few weeks, all getting involved in a brawl during an AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match between Moxley and Joe at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special.

Reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be going one-on-one with Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The two women have encountered one another in a handful of escalating brawls over the course of the past few weeks, with Mone having previously won against Julia Hart and Athena in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament respectively and Hayter defeating Billie Starkz and Kris Statlander in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Will Ospreay will be squaring off with "Hangman" Adam Page. Ospreay had previously defeated Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, while Page emerged victorious against Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Ospreay and Page joined forces to defeat Alexander and Takeshita in tag team competition at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on May 14 before coming face-to-face in a tense verbal confrontation during the opening moments of "Dynamite" this past Wednesday.

Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time since retaining against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty on April 6 as she puts it on the line against Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa defeated Storm herself, the returning Skye Blue, and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM in a Four-Way Eliminator Match to earn the right to challenge Storm tonight.

Two other championships will be on the line tonight, as the aforementioned Okada puts the AEW Continental Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Brody King at AEW Revolution on March 9 as he defends against "Speedball" Mike Bailey after a handful of physical confrontations between them.

The Sons of Texas members and reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will also be challenging Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The four men have come face-to-face in verbal confrontations over the course of the past couple of weeks.

TNT Champion Adam Cole will be competing in his first match since retaining his title against the aforementioned Castagnoli at the "Collision" Spring BreakThru special on April 17 as he teams with his Paragon stablemates Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to face The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher in trios competition. Strong and O'Reilly scored a win over Grizzled Young Veterans this past Thursday on "Collision", while Alexander emerged victorious over AR Fox, Fletcher defeated Jay Lethal, and Takeshita, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta scored a win over The Outrunners and Bandido.

Nigel McGuinness will be competing on AEW programming for the first time since coming up short against Bryan Danielson at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 25, 2024 as he joins forces with Daniel Garcia to go head-to-head with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. In light of the growing tensions between Garcia and FTR, McGuinness lended a helping hand to Garcia during a match between him and Harwood on the May 8 episode of "Collision" after Harwood had gotten in his face.

Additionally, Ricochet will be going head-to-head with Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match following brawls between them. Harley Cameron will be joining forces with Anna Jay to take on Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne on the Double or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

We are live on the Buy In! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schaivone greet audiences at home as Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne make their way to the ring. Harley Cameron and Anna Jay follow.