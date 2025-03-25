TNA Announces Multiple High-Profile Departures

TNA Wrestling has undergone many changes in the years since rebranding from Impact Wrestling in 2023. After losing former President Scott D'Amore in 2024, the company announced a number of other high-profile executives are leaving.

According to Fightful Select and PWInsider, TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim is exiting the company. Kim worked in the talent relations end of the business, as well as a producer, and her departure leaves "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer in charge of TNA's talent relations department. Executive Producer Ariel Shnerer is also leaving the company. Shrener had been the head of the company's creative direction, and with Shrener's departure, Hunter "Delirious" Johnson will be in charge of the creative side of things. Johnson had previously been the head booker for Ring of Honor before it was sold to Tony Khan in 2022.

Chief Revenue Officer Rob Klingman, Michael Shewchenko, Karen Clevett, Romy Glazer, Sebastian Dastrani, and live event coordinator Rafael Morfi round out the list of departures from the company.

The news comes as TNA enters a working partnership with WWE. The two promotions have been sharing talent, especially for WWE's "NXT" brand, over the last couple of years, even featuring TNA talent like TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in matches like the Royal Rumble, as well as talents like Charlie Dempsey and Wes Lee wrestling on TNA programming and PPVs. TNA star Abyss, now a producer for WWE, will make his WWE games debut in one of this year's downloadable content packs for WWE 2k25.