Scott D'Amore Opens Up About Leaving TNA Wrestling

Scott D'Amore served as TNA President from 2021 to his sudden departure from the promotion in February 2024, shortly after it changed its name back to TNA. D'Amore has now started up his own company, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, but looked back at why he parted ways with TNA on "Talk Is Jericho."

Advertisement

In hindsight, D'Amore believes it was simply a business decision at the end of the day, but admitted there was a difference in opinions while noting that he and Anthem were aligned on many other things. "I really thought, you know, 2025 was the year to really take some major shots and I think they've done some of that now, right?" he said. He also recalled how tough it was to find out about his firing two days before TNA's first show under its rebranding, Hard to Kill. Even after the news, D'Amore claims he still tried to keep morale high and act professionally. "TNA, you know, can I say there's no hard feelings? That's tough. But there's no malice," he claimed.

D'Amore also recalled that he was down in Florida visiting his mother in an old age home when the news broke about his TNA release. He then returned to his home in Windsor, and realized that he does have a life outside of wrestling. "You're gonna be just fine in the grand scheme of things, and what happens in life, getting terminated from a job, is not something that you're gonna look back on from your deathbed," he noted.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.