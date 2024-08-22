Ex-TNA Head Scott D'Amore Says He's Signed Former WWE Broadcaster For Maple Leaf Pro

Despite being fired from TNA, Scott D'Amore isn't letting that keep him from continuing his efforts in the pro wrestling industry. Back in May, D'Amore filed a trademark for "Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling," a promotion established in the 1930s. Since then, D'Amore has taken more steps to debut the promotion, and in an interview with "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," he revealed one of the names he's already signed.

During the interview, D'Amore confirmed that former "WWE NXT" and "SmackDown" commentator, Mauro Rannallo, has agreed to be the voice of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. "I mean, he's the man. And Mauro has got a passion for wrestling," D'Amore proclaimed. He then recalled the first time he met Rannallo, 25 years ago in Stampede Wrestling. "I was coming in as a heel to feud with Sabu. And he was the 20-21-year-old kid who was doing the play-by-play with Bad News Brown, and we connected then over the years," D'Amore recalled.

D'Amore also reflected on Ranallo's presence in the field of combat sports announcing: "He loves wrestling. He's the best. You turned on Showtime for any big boxing fight, or you turned on to watch a lot of the big MMA fights with Pride and everything, Mauro is that voice."

D'Amore's exit from TNA was sudden and shocked many fans and even TNA talent. Not too long ago, he D'Amore recalled finding out about his TNA firing days before their Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which was the first event held under the promotion's former name since it changed to IMPACT Wrestling back in 2017.