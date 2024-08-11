Scott D'Amore Gets Candid About Being Fired By TNA, When He Found Out

Scott D'Amore's TNA Wrestling firing back in February sent shockwaves through the industry. After all, the company experienced growth and acclaim under the Canadian's leadership, and his passion for the promotion made him seem like the best man for the job. However, while the news was surprising to many, D'Amore knew his departure was coming a couple of days before it happened.

"I found out what was happening with me two days before Hard to Kill. Before we flew to Vegas, before we did that amazing culmination with the rebrand of TNA, which is something I spearheaded," D'Amore told "Busted Open Radio." "I found out two nights before when I was about to get on a plane. I found out what was in the cards. Len Asper and I had a chat about it. Even though I had seen some signs, it still hit me pretty hard."

D'Amore said that he's proud of what he and his team accomplished, noting that he wasn't the only person responsible for TNA's success. He also confirmed that Anthem Sports have paid him a lot of money to sit at home, but that he's itching to return to the wrestling business — which the ex-TNA boss will get to do with the relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling. Furthermore, he believes that there are worse things in the world than being fired from a job.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, I can think Len's decision sucks and that it's the wrong decision, but Len didn't show up and push my mother down the flight of stairs. Nobody from Anthem showed up and burned my house down."

It seems that D'Amore is willing to let bygones be bygones and move on. Still, what exactly led to him being fired by Anthem Sports?