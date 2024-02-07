Scott D'Amore Fired As TNA President By Anthem Sports

Another shake-up has taken place in the world of pro wrestling. TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore has been let go, with Anthony Cicione of TNA's parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. taking over as the new President. The company's press release states that the intent is to further integrate TNA into Anthem's Entertainment Group, which Cicione is already the President of.

According to a report from PWInsider, it is believed that the decision came directly from Anthem's owner, Len Asper. As echoed by the official statement, Anthem management will be taking on a larger role in the day-to-day operations of TNA, with Cicione leading that charge.

D'Amore's termination comes less than a month after the company changed its branding from Impact Wrestling back to TNA, its original moniker. With the relaunch, the company has brokered a great deal of goodwill with fans, making D'Amore's exit all the more surprising. According to an update on the matter from Fightful Select, Anthem management met with TNA talent over Zoom this afternoon. The report also quoted one talent who understood the reasoning behind the change but credited D'Amore with saving the promotion.

In contrast with D'Amore, Cicione has no direct experience working in the professional wrestling industry. The Anthem press release touted his history of "executive-level management experience," specifically referring to cable and digital channels. It remains to be seen if the company intends to keep Cicione in charge of TNA long-term or if he will be managing the promotion until Anthem finds a suitable replacement.

Similarly unknown is how the company intends to handle the creative process moving forward. In addition to his management duties, D'Amore was previously a key part of the team in charge of booking TNA's TV shows and pay-per-views.