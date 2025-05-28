Mike Santana Wins WWE Debut, Set To Face TNA Champion Next Week

Former AEW talent and current TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana made his WWE debut on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" in a victory against No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights. Santana ruffled the feathers of the faction's leader, Charlie Dempsey, when he appeared at Battleground on Sunday. Dempsey said he was "getting sick of outsiders," but Heights respectfully challenged Santana to the bout.

Santana won the match with a big clothesline following a face buster to Heights. Much to Dempsey's chagrin, Santana helped his opponent to his feet following his victory in a show of respect. Later in the night, Santana interrupted new TNA Champion Trick Williams' promo, after he declared at Battleground he would be coming for the winner of Williams versus Joe Hendry. Santana's music hit right after Williams declared he would be changing the name of the promotion to "Trick NA."

Santana made it clear that Williams wasn't his champion and talked about how hard he and the others in the locker room have worked to make TNA what it is today. He called Williams a pretender. As things got even more heated, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appeared on the tron and said he had already spoken with "NXT" General Manager Ava, and the pair will be squaring off in a TNA Championship match next week on "NXT."