Mike Santana Posts Lengthy Statement Following TNA World Title Loss At Slammiversary

This time last week, it seemed to be a formality for most fans that Mike Santana would walk out of TNA Slammiversary on Sunday as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. But it was not to be, as Santana was thrown out of the ring by Trick Williams, allowing Williams to pin Joe Hendry and retain the championship. The reaction to the result has been largely negative, to the point it became a talking point on platforms such as "Busted Open Radio," while Santana retreated into silence for the next few days.

On Wednesday, Santana broke his silence, taking to X with a lengthy statement. First, the former AEW star thanked God and his family for watching over him and providing "endless support and encouragement" over the last few years of his career. He then thanked everyone in TNA, from the front office to the production staff to the roster, for all the hard work they had put in leading into Slammiversary and making the show a financial success. Finally, he thanked the fans for their support, which he credited for putting him in position to contend for the TNA World Heavyweight Title.

At that point, Santana finally transitioned into talking about the loss, admitting that coming up short in front of family, friends and his home state was difficult to swallow, so much so that he could feel "the air drain out of the room" when Williams pinned Hendry. But despite that, Santana said the fans disappointment, and seeing his daughter cry when he didn't win, only motivated him to win the title even more, and Santana declared "I WILL BE YOUR CHAMPION." He closed with a tweet saying he hoped to address fans on "TNA Impact" in the weeks to come regarding his future.