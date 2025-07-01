Ex-AEW Star Added To TNA Slammiversary World Title Match Vs. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella has announced the main event for the Slammiversary pay-per-view, where the TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, will defend his title against two TNA stars in a triple threat match.

WWE's Williams won the title at NXT's Battleground PLE, becoming the first WWE star to hold a TNA title. Since his win, Williams has been feuding with Mike Santana and even successfully defended his title once against him. But their rivalry has continued, and Santana will get another shot at the title when he faces Williams as well as former TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, at Slammiversary.

Marella made the announcement on social media, revealing that the decision was made after consulting with TNA management.

BREAKING: @milanmiracle has listened to the fans and @Santana_Proud has been added to the TNA World Title match at #TNASlammiversary. It will now be @_trickwilliams vs. @joehendry vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Title LIVE on PPV and TNA+ on July 20 at the UBS Arena on Long... pic.twitter.com/kS10NCI9np — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 1, 2025

"My phone has been blowing up, social media is going crazy, and at TNA, we have a history of listening to the fans and delivering exactly what they want," said Santino. "So TNA management and myself have got together and we have the following announcement: July 20, Slammiversary, the main event, it's going to be Trick Williams defending the World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. It's a triple threat."

Slammiversary will take place on July 20, 2025, at the UBS Arena in New York, where a few titles will be on the line, aside from Williams' world title. As of this writing, two other matches have been confirmed for the show, including X-Division Champion Moose will put his title on the line against Leon Slater, while The Nemeth Brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, will have to defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against three other teams – AJ Francis and KC Navarro, The Rascalz, and the Hardy Boyz.