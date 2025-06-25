Joe Hendry Attacks Trick Williams After Successful TNA World Title Defense On WWE NXT

Trick Williams completed his third TNA World Championship defense during "WWE NXT."

Williams made history as the first active WWE Superstar to lift the TNA World title when he dethroned Joe Hendry at Battleground in May, and has since defended the title against TNA stars Mike Santana and Elijah both at the Against All Odds event and on "NXT" previously. But his third defense was coming against a fellow "NXT" star in Josh Briggs and one that saw the challenger effectively exchanging move-for-move with the champion.

For much of the early stages of the bout, it was Briggs who dominated with shoulder tackles and powerslams forcing the champion to desperately swipe back into the affair, Williams fighting through attempted pinfalls from his challenger to deliver his own offense and look for an early finish. He found no such solace, however, with Briggs finally hitting the chokeslam and being denied only by a timely rope break on the resulting cover. The challenger sought to put the exclamation point on the bout, taking to the top rope for a moonsault but finding no one home; Williams followed up the maneuver with a Trick Shot to claim the victory via pinfall, marking his third defense of the title in 31 days.

Williams took to the microphone after the bout, claiming that he carried "Him" in reference to Carmelo Hayes and now he is carrying both TNA and "NXT" as the greatest World Champion of all time. He was interrupted by the emerging Hendry, returning to clear his rival from the ring. Fightful Select has since noted that Hendry is expected to continue appearing on "NXT" in the build-up to TNA's Slammiversary event.