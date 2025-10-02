Carlos Silva Says TNA Wrestling Is 'In Active Negotiations' With Broadcast Partner

TNA Wrestling is currently enjoying the exposure that comes from partnering with WWE. The company had been rumored to be in talks with networks like The CW and A&E, both of which air WWE programming like "NXT" and "LFG" respectively.

"We're now in active negotiations with a partner, and we're going to work through that," TNA President Carlos Silva told TV Insider. Silva did not confirm which network the promotion was negotiating with, but was optimistic. "I can't really put a timeline on how long that will take. The good news is the process has started. We're no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and working through, potentially, a deal for 2026. It's going to happen as soon as it can happen. We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We're excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It's done when it's over the finish line."

This is not the first time Silva has teased a new, bigger broadcasting partner for TNA. The company has been on AXS TV since 2019. The company has been looking for a new broadcasting partner since the beginning of the year, and has been taking steps to expand, even running at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, earlier this summer. The company is set to compete against NXT on the Showdown edition of "WWE NXT" on October 7.