Update On Potential TNA Media Rights Deal

The WWE-TNA partnership has been both praised and criticized online, especially considering that the current holders of the two biggest TNA titles are WWE names. However, the point of the deal has always been to bring more eyes to TNA and help the promotion secure a bigger weekly television deal, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that might just be a possibility.

"Regarding the new TV deal, both A&E and CW have been rumored, and in both these cases, obviously, WWE would have been involved," the report stated, adding that WWE could potentially get either A&E or CW to move TNA to Wednesday nights. But the report also added that the stations might decide to instead air TNA shows on Thursdays or Sundays, since those would be the only nights without competition from WWE or AEW television shows. The report also suggests that TNA could be a good lead-in for "WWE LFG," which already airs on Sunday nights on A&E.

During his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," TNA President Carlos Silva actually teased a new TV deal for his promotion. Silva admitted that TNA was prioritizing a bigger platform and had been working on securing a new TV deal since the beginning of 2025, and at the time of his appearance on the podcast, their talks were accelerating. Silva also added that by the end of the year, both "IMPACT!" and their other programming should be featured on a new channel, with the possibility of live episodes being aired instead of taped programming.