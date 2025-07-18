TNA President Carlos Silva Teases New Deal Announcement Could Be Coming

It's true what TNA President Carlos Silva told Ariel Helwani on his show recently: the media landscape changes every day. And for TNA Wrestling, they have undergone several changes since moving its product to AXS TV in 2019, including going from IMPACT Wrestling to reverting back to its roots of TNA earlier this year, and expanding its product after inking a multi-year partnership with WWE. Since its partnership began, TNA's excellence has soared, and with more eyes on the product now, change is needed, especially when addressing future television deals. Regarding where TNA stands with AXS TV in the future, Silva noted that an opportunity is nigh with TNA moving its home base to another platform, and should contracts be dotted and crossed officially, that venture could happen sooner than later.

"We want to find a bigger platform," Silva first commented on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "We're close. I mean, we've been working on it...since the beginning of the year, really since I joined. It really has accelerated over the last 60 days, so we're working through it. I think we could be in a 60 to 90 day window to get something done."

Additionally, Silva noted that should a television deal come through, his guess would be that "iMPACT!" and TNA's other flagship programming could be featured on a new channel towards the end of this year, with the possibility of every episode being aired live and not taped ahead of time, making that 52 weeks of live wrestling for the promotion.

TNA has a big weekend ahead of them as its annual summertime pay-per-view event Slammiversary will air live this Sunday, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. So far, lots of breaking news has circulated before the event even begins, including the announcement that former homegrown talent AJ Styles will return to TNA for the first time in 11 years, Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts World Champion) and Jacy Jayne (WWE NXT Women's Champion) will compete in the first-ever Winner Takes All showcase, with the winner carrying both the TNA and NXT Women's titles simultaneously, and former NXT Champion Trick Williams will put his TNA World Championship on the line against not just Joe Hendry, but another prized player for the promotion, Mike Santana, in a now three-way battle.

