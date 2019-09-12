Impact Wrestling officially announced today that has entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly two-hour program Impact nationally across the U.S. on AXS TV. Impact's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, officially announced that they acquired a majority interest in AXS TV earlier this week.

Impact will begin airing weekly on AXS TV following the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which takes place on October 20th in Chicago. The show will continue to simulcast globally on IMPACT Wrestling's official Twitch channel.

"Impact Wrestling is a perfect fit for AXS TV's slate of live sporting events and combat sports content," said Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm. "The newest addition to our growing portfolio of media assets, AXS TV's audience perfectly aligns with our passionate Impact Wrestling fan base, and this move increases the reach for our weekly program with distribution in over 50 million homes.

"We could not ask for a better home and are excited by the opportunities to work with Mark Cuban and Anschutz Entertainment Group, our partners in AXS TV, to bolster IMPACT Wrestling's presence in the market, as we continue to deliver action-packed and innovative weekly programming featuring some of the most athletic and gifted stars in the professional wrestling industry."

Impact Wrestling currently airs on Friday nights on Pursuit. Impact did not officially announce if the show would continue to air on Fridays.