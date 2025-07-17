TNA President Discusses Incremental Approach To Growth, Relationship With WWE

TNA President Carlos Silva has discussed TNA Wrestling's growth and also underscored the importance of their ongoing partnership with WWE.

Silva recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and outlined the plans that Anthem Sports, the owners of TNA, have for the promotion and what they aim to target going forward.

"Anthem bought the property in 18-19, and I think there's been some ups and downs there. I think we've really kind of looked at sports and entertainment as a property and not just as a wrestling promotion. And in the world that we live in now, and maybe with the 25 years of experience that a lot of us have, and the team that we brought together has, we're trying to bring all those things together to increase every little piece of TNA," he stated. "It's not just about having great wrestlers, it's also about having great venues. It's also about making sure the fans can get it — it's selling merchandise, it's bringing sponsors in, and it's getting the right distribution deal."

Silva discussed how TNA and Anthem have tried to incrementally improve TNA every 30 days, and that they have been, for a while, building towards the upcoming Slammiversary show, which will be held in the UBS Arena in New York. He highlighted how the partnership with WWE and NXT has also helped TNA's growth significantly.

"I think on top of it too, I think the WWE NXT partnership has been spectacular really, starting at Royal Rumble, continuing at WrestleMania. I mean, when you saw Joe Hendry run into WrestleMania, I was there. I mean, it was an amazing moment for TNA, and it was, you know, a great, great partnership really make that happen from the WWE and NXT side."

He stressed how WWE and TNA stars crossing over between promotions have helped both brands flourish and grow.