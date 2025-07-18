WWE Star AJ Styles Set For TNA Return At Slammiversary, Impact Video Package Confirms

TNA Wrestling has all but confirmed that one of the most impactful stars in the promotion's history, AJ Styles, will be at this weekend's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Styles had a legendary run in TNA from 2002 to 2014, playing a key role in helping the promotion gain prominence. Ahead of Sunday's Slammiversary show, TNA released a vignette featuring snippets of Styles in action, as well as unveiled a box containing "The Phenomenal One's" gear.

Over the last few weeks, TNA has teased Styles' return to the promotion for the first time since leaving it in 2014, with the promotion's President Carlos Silva, using the word "phenomenal" — which is closely associated with Styles — multiple times during an interview to promote the upcoming pay-per-view. Styles' appearance at the show was reportedly "top priority" for TNA Wrestling, as per another report.

WWE and TNA's relationship has seemingly made this appearance happen as Styles is still under contract with WWE, having recently signed a one-year extension on his deal, which reports indicate could be his final one.

Despite the WWE-TNA partnership, Styles has yet to appear on TNA television, but was backstage at a TNA event last December. There's also been talk that Styles' return to TNA could pave the way for a TNA Hall of Fame induction, which he declined last year due to him still being an active wrestler. With the widespread belief that the former WWE Champion will call time on his career soon, that honor could be bestowed upon him later this year, too. Recent reports have also revealed that TNA is planning to bring back the Hall of Fame, likely at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.