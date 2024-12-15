Backstage Update On WWE's AJ Styles Appearing Backstage At TNA Final Resolution

Former TNA World Champion AJ Styles paid a visit to his old stomping grounds on Friday. Styles was backstage at TNA Final Resolution in Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Fightful Select, Styles was visiting the event because he lives in the Atlanta area. Styles hasn't been on WWE television since October, reportedly suffering from an injury. While Styles was not on crutches at Final Resolution, sources told Fightful that he was not 100%.

WWE has been having regular crossovers with TNA throughout 2024. Not only have WWE talents like Tatum Paxley and No Quarter Catch Crew competed on TNA events, but TNA stars like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry have been fixtures on "WWE NXT," where Hendry even challenged for the NXT Title in the main event of a Premium Live Event. Grace also wrestled in this year's Royal Rumble event. The crossovers also played heavily on the history between WWE star Wes Lee and his former Rascalz compatriots Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, who wrestled in WWE as Nash Carter briefly.

Ahead of his injury, Styles was set to begin a farewell tour and retirement storyline, coincidentally mirroring the farewell tour of John Cena. It is not clear when Styles will return to competition.

Styles, a longtime TNA talent, recently turned down an opportunity to be inducted into TNA's Hall of Fame, saying that while he appreciates the gesture and his time with the company, he is not comfortable entering while still an active wrestler. Styles has been with WWE since 2016.