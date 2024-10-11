Injury Update On WWE Star AJ Styles

AJ Styles returned on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" to face Carmelo Hayes. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that's derailed the momentum he had. While some fans and reports claimed the health setback was a work, it was ultimately confirmed that Styles is hurt.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the referee stopped the match and that this angered the star. Interestingly, the report further noted that Styles was meant to begin a storyline about farewell tour and teasing his retirement. Despite his injury, the report also claimed that Styles' retirement storyline is still planned to occur pending the results of an MRI he underwent to assess the severity of the injury.

WWE's current deal with TNA Wrestling could also factor into Styles' retirement tour, since he'll be able to appear in the promotion that put him on everyone's radar. Earlier this year, Styles commented on WWE and TNA's partnership, noting that he had hopes that he'll still have a final match in his old stomping grounds. The veteran also commented on the stars crossing between the two promotions, and expressed how he believes it has enriched the companies and the talent involved.

Hopefully for Styles, he will heal up while the promotions still have their crossover deal, as a TNA appearance would be the cherry on top of his rumored retirement tour. However, for now, it remains to be seen what's in store for "The Phenomenal One," as he is currently focused on recovering from the setback.