AJ Styles Returns On WWE SmackDown, Appears To Suffer Injury In First Match Back

AJ Styles returned to WWE to a massive reaction from the "WWE SmackDown" crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, but he limped to the back without putting much weight on a possibly injured leg during a match with Carmelo Hayes. As of this writing it's unclear whether the injury is legitimate.

Country music star Hardy introduced "The Phenomenal One" to the ring to kick off the show. Styles had not been seen since losing in an "I Quit" Match to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. Styles said he missed the crowd and that he had done some things he regretted over the last few months, but he was there to "rebuilding the legacy of AJ Styles." He was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes, and the pair traded barbs back and forth. United States Champion LA Knight's music hit after Hayes attempted to leave the ring when he was challenged by Styles. Knight said that if Hayes could defeat Styles, he'd make a case to General Manager Nick Aldis that Hayes deserved the championship match he has sought after.

The pair locked up as the bell rang and battled back and forth. Hayes dumped Styles out of the ring and sent him crashing into the announce desk. After a commercial break, Styles dropped Hayes across his knee from the Fireman's Carry position, but his foot appeared to have not been planted properly, causing his knee to buckle.

Styles pulled himself under the ropes and a ringside doctor checked on him. The referee called for the bell, as Styles couldn't continue the match. Before Alicia Taylor could declare Hayes the winner, Knight interrupted once again and hit Hayes with a BFT. Styles was later show backstage being checked by a doctor; commentary said he had been taken to a local hospital.