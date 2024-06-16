AJ Styles Comments On Potential Crossover TNA Return In Wake Of WWE NXT Partnership

The blossoming relationship between WWE and TNA has got fans around the world speculating on who could possibly show up in either company, and there might not be anyone in WWE that has more history with TNA than AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal One" was a household name in TNA between 2002 and 2014, becoming the company's first Grand Slam Champion and having some of the greatest bouts in the company's history. However, he never had the send-off his TNA run deserved.

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Styles was asked if he would like to one day have a final match in TNA before he calls time on his career. "Hopefully something like that happens," Styles said. "It's good not only for talent in WWE to go to TNA, TNA to come to WWE, but it's better for the younger talent to get into the ring with some people who have different styles. It's very important that we are well-rounded, and you can't do that all in NXT. So the fact that we're going to be able to do that somewhere else is great."

TNA star Leon Slater stated that Styles was one of his dream opponents following the WWE/TNA relationship, which led Styles to respond with some words of encouragement. "Hey dude, I hope that happens, you know? It'll be fun no matter what. If not, just go ahead and keep tearing the house down."

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has already proven what she is made of through her appearances on "WWE NXT." She also defeated "NXT" star Tatum Paxley at TNA's Against All Odds event, retaining her championship in the process.

