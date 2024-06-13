TNA Wrestling Star Names AJ Styles, Multiple NXT Talent As Potential WWE Dream Matches

WWE's partnership with TNA seems to be inspiring stars in both locker rooms, and many are coming out with dream matches they never thought they'd be able to have. TNA's 19-year-old prodigy, Leon Slater, recently spoke to "Cultaholic," naming AJ Styles and others as dream opponents in a "WWE NXT" fantasy match. Slater noted that he's seen a lot of comparisons between him and Je'Von Evans, and agreed that they have many similarities.

"I think me and Je'Von would be a very interesting matchup." Additionally, he named Trick Williams as a dream opponent, and also explained why he wants to face Styles as well. "Being on this side representing TNA now, I'd be super, super interested to mix it up with AJ, who really put TNA on the map." Earlier in the interview, Slater commented on reports that stars in "NXT" have been praising him, and while he pointed out that it's only rumors, he was thankful that those stars are speaking highly of him. "For me to be named is, like I said, very cool especially in the position I am now where I'm on TNA, but I'm not on the highest totem pole."

He also pointed out how there were others in higher spots on the roster who were named, like Josh Alexander, emphasizing how much the report ultimately means to him "I hope we do get to explore what the prohibited portal looks like for me, for sure." Styles has yet to make a return to TNA amid the partnership with WWE, however, since his rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship is an I Quit match, this could be a story to get him to "return" to the promotion.

