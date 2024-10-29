WWE's AJ Styles Explains Decision To Decline TNA Hall Of Fame

AJ Styles took to X to clarify the situation surrounding his potential induction into TNA's Hall of Fame. Yesterday, news broke that Styles was approached for possible enshrinement, but that WWE put the kibosh on it. Now it appears that the decision was Styles' and Styles' alone. "I'm still an active wrestler ... I hope," Styles' post said. "I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don't want to go into any HOF as long as I'm still active. My choice."

TNA recently held its 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony without Styles, with Rhino and the late Bob Ryder being honored. Rhino was inducted by fellow ECW alum Tommy Dreamer, while Ryder's posthumous induction was introduced by Eric Young before a star-studded video package played in his honor. Styles is certainly deserving of a TNA Hall of Fame induction, wrestling there from 2002 to 2014, his longest tenure with any company. He's also won virtually every championship there is to win, including the TNA World Championship twice. Styles did find a way to appear at this year's TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He was one of the faces offering words of praise to Ryder in his video package.

Although TNA's gesture to Styles was a gracious one, the two parties have not always been on the best terms. Styles left the company in 2014 after allegedly feeling disrespected by the money they offered. After a stint with NJPW, TNA reportedly made a serious effort to reacquire him in 2016, but Styles walked away from the deal, choosing to sign with WWE instead. Styles' in-ring status is currently up in the air. He suffered a foot injury on "WWE SmackDown" in his first match in three months, which is being called a Lisfranc injury.