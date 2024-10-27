WWE And AEW Stars Featured In TNA Hall Of Fame Ceremony Inducting Rhino And Bob Ryder

Ahead of the 2024 Bound For Glory event, TNA Wrestling held its 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony on the pre-show, with company co-founder Bob Ryder and former TNA World Tag Team Champion Rhino (aka Rhyno) taking their respective places. Ryder's posthumous induction came first, courtesy of a speech from TNA original Eric Young.

Advertisement

Looking back on the history of TNA, Young noted that Ryder was amongst the discussion that initially sparked the concept of TNA in the wake of WCW's downfall in 2001. Furthermore, Young labeled Ryder as a "pioneer" of the professional wrestling space, especially in navigating how to use the internet and information websites in relation to it. Overall, Ryder was a man of many hats, but to Young, the most important was being a friend to him, and a number of his colleagues.

Along with Young's induction speech for Ryder came a tribute video package featuring current and former faces from the TNA Wrestling franchise. Notable faces include Frankie Kazarian, TNA and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Josh Matthews, Eddie Edwards, and America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm). Amidst the cross-promotional appearances were All Elite Wrestling's Jeff Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt as well as WWE's AJ Styles and producer Chris Parks (also known as former TNA Television Champion Abyss).

Advertisement

"The most valuable thing that Bob really brought to the table was his eye to detail," said Jarrett. "Bob never missed anything."

"Special human being, sweetheart of a guy," said Styles. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. It wasn't me that just thought this way. The whole roster loved this guy."