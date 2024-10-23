TNA Hall Of Fame Inductee Rhyno Names Favorite Moments In Promotion

What better way to be showcased for a tenured career in professional wrestling than in your hometown on a Hall of Fame stage? This will be the reality of Rhino, aka Rhyno, when he is inducted into the 2024 TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame next Saturday, during TNA's annual fall pay-per-view, Bound For Glory, in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Rhino recalled TNA's transitions during his 19-year tenure in an interview with "Busted Open Radio." Additionally, Rhino reflected on what being in this year's Hall of Fame means to him,

"Just being able with TNA... working with Abyss, and the great matches; working with AJ [Styles]. The hardcore pay-per-view that you [Tommy Dreamer] put on...being a big part of that," Rhino lists off. "Coming back, working with guys like Moose and Brian Myers... being there with The Hardy's, and stuff like that. Watching Joe Hendry just, you know, come in and just really take off. [He's] such a great guy, great talent, and very creative. But as far as a great moment in wrestling, every time we go out there, for me, it's a great moment, [and] being blessed to be able to do what we do."

So far, Rhino joins journalist/founding father of TNA, Bob Ryder, in the 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony. This ceremony will be available to stream live during "The Countdown to Bound For Glory" pre-show this Saturday on YouTube, TNA+, and TrillerTV.

