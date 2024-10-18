Rhyno Responds To TNA Hall Of Famer Announcement, Names Choices For Who Inducts Him

Earlier today, TNA Wrestling confirmed the two names being honored in its 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony – former TNA World Tag Team Champion Rhyno (aka Rhino) and company co-founder Bob Ryder. The former has since shared his reaction while appearing on "Busted Open Radio," which is co-hosted by TNA producer Tommy Dreamer.

Advertisement

"I was very excited when I got the news and honored. It's one of those things where my hard work paid off, because I couldn't do it all by myself," Rhyno said. "Guys from Tommy Dreamer helping me out, early on in my career and guiding me and always looking out after me. It was kind of like I'm his little brother, handsome little brother."

When asked to identify the potential candidates for his inductor, Rhyno pointed toward the likes of Dreamer, Adam "Edge" Copeland, Christian Cage, and former TNA President Scott D'Amore as his preferred choices. In addition to working with D'Amore in TNA, Rhyno also received extensive training from D'Amore at the Can-Am Wrestling School during the initial stage of his in-ring career.

Advertisement

Rhyno's relationship with Copeland and Cage extends back to the late 1990s, when they, along with several other independent wrestlers, formed a stable known as Thug Life. Rhyno, Copeland, and Cage later reunited under the banner of WWE, where the former notably helped the latter pair claim the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania X-Seven. Rhyno was also part of the four-person group known as Team RECK, with Copeland, Cage, and Kurt Angle as his stablemates.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.