TNA Hall Of Fame 2024 Inductees Include Former WWE & ECW Star

With TNA's biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory, rapidly approaching, a number of annual festivities that surround it are starting to take shape. One of which is the TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where the class of 2024 has officially been announced.

Advertisement

Joining the TNA Hall of Fame will be Rhino, who originally joined the company in 2005 after being released by WWE earlier that year. The "War Machine" quickly became a fan-favorite, and would win the NWA World Championship at the inaugural Bound for Glory in 2005, a show where he wrestled three times in one night. He would stay with the company until the end of 2010, before making a brief return in 2014, and eventually re-signed on a full-time basis in 2019. He has since won the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice, and become a key figure backstage as a mentor to young talent.

The other inductee for 2024 will be the late Bob Ryder, one of the co-founders of TNA in 2002, and was on the original fishing trip with the Jarrett family where the idea to start up a new promotion in the wake of WCW's demise was first spawned. During his 18 years with the company, Ryder occupied multiple positions, including Director of Travel Operations, and even became the company's longest-tenured employee. Ryder would pass away in November 2020 after battling cancer for many years, with the company paying tribute to him after his passing, calling him "the heart and soul of the promotion." Ryder's induction makes him the fourth non-wrestler to be inducted after Earl Hebner, Don West, and Mike Tenay, and the second posthumous inductee after West, who was inducted in 2023 after his passing a year earlier.

Advertisement