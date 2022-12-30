Iconic TNA Announcer Don West Passes Away

Famed IMPACT Wrestling Announcer and legendary pitchman Don West has died at age 59 after an ongoing battle with brain lymphoma. West's former TNA broadcast colleague and friend Mike Tenay shared the news on Twitter.

"Just heard from wife Terri that our brother Don West will be spending New Year's in heaven," Tenay wrote. "Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera."

While his family originally thought that West had beaten his initial 2021 diagnosis of lymphoma, doctors later discovered that West's brain tumor returned at "twice the size." West underwent stem cell treatment, but the tumor had progressed too far. West remained steadfast and optimistic in hopes that he would overcome his battle. A GoFundMe was originally started to help his family pay for his treatment as Scott D'Amore and IMPACT Wrestling made the commitment to match any money that was raised during the summer.

West became a familiar voice to wrestling fans as he and Tenay broadcast for TNA Impact and the two found great chemistry with one another. West was also the primary figure in the promotion of the company's merchandise sales, taking advantage of his broadcasting degree and experience as a pitchman on the Shop From Home Network. Jeff Jarrett brought West into the company, then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, in 2002.