WWE Star AJ Styles Recalls Almost Signing With TNA Instead In 2016

AJ Styles recently shared how close he was to not signing with WWE back in 2016 and instead putting pen to paper with TNA. On "SHAK Wrestling", Styles went into detail about how both himself and his former O.C members, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, all met with TNA in person but ultimately nothing was finalized, which according to "The Phenomenal One", was the right decision.

"I mean we went and met with them, so it was that close and we talked about numbers, of course nothing was signed ... We kind of signed something but it wasn't anything that had any value or importance, so it was pretty close," Styles explained. "I'm very thankful that things happened the way that they did because we now know they didn't have the money back then either to have signed us and we'd be right where we started."

Styles spent 11 years in TNA, making a name for himself in the process, which is why it comes at no surprise that the possibility of resigning with TNA was always in the picture. Although, ever since joining WWE, Styles has become a two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion, with six of those reigns occurring in his first three years with the company. Styles did take a chance in 2016 when he made his memorable debut at the Royal Rumble, but it has paid off with the decorated career he's been able to build for himself in WWE over the last 8 years. Styles recently battled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, where he fell short, but is now focused on the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

